Mukesh Chhabra suspended as ‘Kizie Aur Manny’ director

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Fox Star Studios on Friday suspended Mukesh Chhabra, Bollywood’s popular casting agent, from his directorial debut “Kizie Aur Manny” as he has been accused of sexual harassment.

“As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film ‘Kizie Aur Manny’, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him,” said a post on the official Fox Star Hindi Twitter handle.

Chhabra has been known for casting films like “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, “Kai Po Che”, “D-Day” and “Highway”.

Last week, when an accusation against him by an aspiring actress emerged in a daily, Chhabra outrightly called them “unsubstantiated wild anonymous allegations”. On its part, his company’s ICC reached out to the concerned newspaper to provide details of the complainant.

Chhabra was foraying as a director with “Kizie Aur Manny”, the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie “The Fault in Our Stars”.

The Hindi movie features Sushant Singh Rajput and newcomer Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana has also accused Sushant of behaving inappropriately with her and for making her feel uncomfortable. However, Sushant on Friday denied it and Chhabra supported him too.

–IANS

