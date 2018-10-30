Mulayam’s daughter-in-law favours Ram temple

Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) Aparna Yadav, younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, is in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media in Barabanki on Wednesday evening, Aparna Yadav, however, said people should have faith in the Supreme Court where the case would come up for hearing in January 2019.

“There is mention of the Ram Janmabhoomi even in the Ramayana, and I am in favour of a Ram temple,” she said.

Talking about the family feud in the Yadav clan, she said: “It cost the SP dearly in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

“It certainly will also cast its shadow on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

Aparna Yadav is married to Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh but has at many times taken an individual stand.

–IANS

md/in/vm