‘Mulk’ to release on July 27

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu-starrer “Mulk” will release on July 27.

Rishi on Monday tweeted a still from the film. He is seen standing in a courtroom, and Taapsee is sporting a lawyer’s getup.

“Courtroom drama ‘Mulk’ will get its theatrical release on July 27. A Benaras Media Works presentation,the film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. It is presented by Kamal Mukut,” Rishi captioned the image.

Taapsee shared the same image and captioned it: “Perhaps the most relevant topic of current time ‘Mulk’.”

This is not the first time Taapsee will be seen in a courtroom drama. She was earlier seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer “Pink” in 2016.

“Mulk” is a social thriller based on real-life struggles of common people.

–IANS

dc/rb/bg