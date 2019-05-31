Muller wishes Kohli, team India good luck for WC

London, June 3 (IANS) German forward Thomas Muller on Monday shared a picture of himself in the Indian cricket jersey and a cricket bat in his left hand and wished good luck to participants of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, currently underway in England and Wales.

In his wish, Muller made a special mention of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and extended good luck to team India.

Taking to Twitter, Mueller wrote, “I wish all participants of the Cricket #WorldCup2019 good luck & thrilling matches. Especially I cross my fingers for @imVkohli, the captain of the Indian team. He’s a fan of @DFB_Team and supported it multiple times in the past.”

Earlier, Kohli, known for his love for football and German team, met England and Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane.

In 2016, Kohli had extended his good wishes to the German team prior to their Euro Cup campaign. Donning the German jersey, Kohli had tweeted, “Excited for #Euro16. I’m all in with Die Mannschaft for the Euros! Which team are you supporting? #FirstNeverFollows.”

The KOhli-led India is slated to kick off their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5 at Southampton.

