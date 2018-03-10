Multi-hazard early warning system for disaster management in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) The Odisha government will develop an integrated multi-hazard early warning system for better disaster management which will improve the quality, prediction ability and response capacity of the Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in dealing with natural disasters, an official said on Friday.

This was discussed in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here, which also discussed the potential areas of collaboration between OSDMA and RIEMS, an intergovernmental body registered under the United Nations.

OSDMA Managing Director Bishnupada Sethi said that the collaboration would help in the transfer of best practices among different countries of the world.

“RIEMS is owned and managed by 45 collaborating countries in the Asia Pacific and Africa Region. India is the chairman of the body. In collaboration with this intergovernmental body, OSDMA can strengthen its database for more effective management of natural disasters. It will provide technical support through a sustained institutional mechanism,” Sethi said.

Considering the need of the system for Odisha, the Chief Secretary directed OSDMA to work out details of services, outcomes and procedures for developing the system with definite milestones.

Analysis of the huge data likely to be generated from automatic weather stations being installed at GP levels, validation of the forecast, early warning and preparedness for lightning, heat wave, flood, drought and tsunami were identified as major areas of collaboration.

Development Commissioner R. Balakrishnan emphasised on accurate and dependable predictions for building confidence in the people about countering the hazards and minimising the effects.

–IANS

cd/nks/bg