Multimedia group exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi to conclude

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A group exhibition of paintings, sculpture and photographs, organised by national academy of arts Lalit Kala Akademi and the Civil Services Officers Institute, will conclude here on Wednesday.

Curated by artist-curator Shrikant Pandey, the exhibition features works by over 30 artists.

These are: Aditi Singhal, Amit Dutt, Anju Saran, Archana Singh, Archana Srivastava, Arpitha Reddy, Ashwini Attri, Chandana Bhattacharjee, Ganpat Bhadke, Harleen Sandhu, Jyoti Singh, Kiran Soni Gupta, Lippi Parida, Madhulika Jha, Manisha Bajpai, M.D. Suleman, Nandita Sharma, Raghu Neware, Rajendra Prasad, Rajesh Chand, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Ravinder Jamwal, Rossetta Luther, Sabitashree, Sangeeta Goel, Shalini Srivastava, Shikha M. Kumar, Shrikant Pandey, Shubhra, Simple Mohanty, Sourabh Bhatt, Sulu Mathew, Sunita Lamba, and Uttam Chapte.

–IANS

