Multinational all-woman group to perform at music concert in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The global vocal ensemble of four women artistes — “Women of the World” — will bring together music from different corners of the globe at a music concert at the 1AQ art space here on Saturday.

The group, featuring singer-composer Annette Philip from India, along with Japan’s Ayumi Ueda, Italy’s Giorgia Renosto, and Haiti’s Debo Ray, will perform together at the preview of the second edition of “Under the Banyan Tree”.

“Under the Banyan Tree” will be an open ‘baithak-style’ gathering of performers and music lovers. It will also feature Hindustani Vocalist Pavitra Chari, and Atul Shankar with his flute ensemble.

Phillip, originally from Kerala, wears many hats as a vocalist, pianist, composer, producer, choral specialist and voice-over artist.

The all-woman group was formed in 2008, after their coming together at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

With the aim of shrinking cultural distances between people through music, the group has travelled across North America, Europe and Asia, and performed in over 30 languages and multiple music genres.

They were named the 2017 International Acappella Champions at the ACA Open festival, the organisers said in a statement.

The group will also perform at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) here on Sunday.

