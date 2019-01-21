Multiple people hurt in Florida bank shooting, suspect surrenders

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) Multiple people were hurt during a shooting on Wednesday in the US state of Florida, according to local officials.

The suspect is said to have surrendered, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local police were notified of the shooting in a SunTrust bank in the town of Sebring. The police surrounded the bank and were able to convince the suspect to surrender, according to local media.

Local media cited a Highlands County official as saying that “multiple people were injured” in the incident, but details were yet to be made available.

Sebring is in central Florida about 140 km south of Orlando.

–IANS

