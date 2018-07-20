Multiple people shot outside Toronto restaurant

Toronto, July 23 (IANS) Multiple people in Canada have been shot outside a Toronto restaurant, police said.

A gunman has opened fire with witnesses saying victims could be seen scattered across the ground for “many blocks”, News corp Australia reported.

The victims have been sent to trauma centres across the city after the shooting started around 10 p.m. on Sunday outside the restaurant on Danforth Avenue in Greektown, Toronto police Sergeant Glenn Russell told CNN.

Witnesses said they heard more than a dozen shots ring out from inside the busy restaurant. A man dressed in black was seen in the street, firing a gun between 15 and 20 times, the police was told.

Paramedics have confirmed to the media that the victims have “significant injuries” and one of them is a child, CNN said.

Eight people have been transported to various hospitals — six to trauma hospitals, one to a paediatric trauma centre and one to another hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services told CNN partner CTV.

Two more people were en route to another hospital — taking the total to 10 patients so far, the Canadian station reported.

Fire Services is assisting with efforts, Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak told CNN.

The police said it will give more details soon. The witnesses have been taken from the scene by bus to be interviewed at nearby police stations.

The scene of the attack is about 14.5km from Yonge Street, where a motorist went on a ramming rampage on April 23, which left 10 people dead and another 15 injured.

