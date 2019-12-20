Multiple people stabbed at Rabbi’s house in New York

New York, Dec 29 (IANS) Multiple people were stabbed at a Rabbi’s house in New York, according to authorities, but there were no reports of casualties.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said on Twitter that the incident was reported at 9.50 p.m. on Saturday from the small town of Monsey, some 48 km north of New York City, reports Xinhua news agency.

Five people with stab wounds have been hospitalised.

One of the victims was stabbed at least six times, and the least severe case had a cut in a man’s hand, said the council.

The town, with a population of about 18,000, has a large orthodox Jewish community.

Local media said that people were celebrating the Hanukkah, a traditional Jewish festival that started on December 22.

Videos circulating on social media have shown emergency responders rushing the victims to ambulances, surrounded by an array of emergency vehicles.

Some local reports said the assailant, a man armed with a machete, fled the scene in a vehicle and police were searching for him in the area.

New York has seen a surge of anti-Semitic incidents in recent days.

In New York City, police presence has been stepped up in major Jewish neighbourhoods following multiple suspected anti-semitic attacks over the past week.

–IANS

ksk/