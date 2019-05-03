Mumbai ask KKR to bat first (Toss)

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bat first in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

KKR, who must win this game in order to qualify for the playoffs, made one change to the team that won against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, bringing in Prasidh Krishna for Piyush Chawla.

Mumbai, for whom a victory would mean securing a top-two finish, ringed in two changes with Mitchell McClenaghan and Ishan Kishan replacing Evin Lewis and Barinder Sran, respectively.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(captain/wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna.

