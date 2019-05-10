Mumbai beat Chennai for record fourth IPL title
Hyderabad, May 12 (IANS) Mumbai Indians became the first team to win four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in a rip-roaring final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Sunday.
Chasing 150 for victory, Chennai managed 149/8 in 20 overs.
Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 149/8 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41 not out, Quinton de Kock 29; Deepak Chahar 3/26, Imran Tahir 2/23) vs Chennai Super Kings: 148/7 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 80, Jasprit Bumrah 2/14)
–IANS
dm/arm