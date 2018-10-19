Mumbai beat Delhi to win Vijay Hazare title

Bengaluru, Oct 20 (IANS) Aditya Tare struck a half-century as Mumbai beat Delhi by four wickets to win their third Vijay Hazare Trophy title at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, fast bowlers Shivam Dubey (3/29) and Dhawal Kulkarni (3/30) starred by scalping three wickets apiece as Mumbai skittled out Delhi for 177 in 45.4 overs.

Tare then cracked a 89-ball 71 that included 13 boundaries and a six with Siddesh Lad (48) as the pair stitched together 105 runs for the fifth wicket to seal the win for Mumbai with 15 overs to spare.

Mumbai last won the trophy way back in 2006-07 when they defeated Rajasthan.

–IANS

