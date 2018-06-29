Mumbai bridge crash: Railway Minister orders probe

New Delhi/Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday ordered an inquiry soon after a portion of a foot overbridge crashed on the Western Railway tracks in Mumbai, injuring three persons.

“Part of road overbridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments.

“I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety,” Goyal tweeted.

A portion of the Gokhale Bridge, on S.V. Road, which connects Andheri East and Andheri West crashed on at 7.30 a.m following heavy overnight rains.

The crash has affected Mumbai’s lifeline — the suburban train services.

–IANS

aks/pgh/in