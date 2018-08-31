Mumbai City sign Senegalese winger Sougou

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have bolstered their squad by signing highly experienced winger Modou Sougou of Senegal ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, it was announced on Tuesday.

Sougou began his career with UD Leiria in the Primeira Liga of Portugal before going on to represent Olympique de Marseilles, CFR 1907 Cluj, Moreirense FC and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sougou, 33, has already joined the side in their pre-season camp in Thailand.

Mumbai coach Jorge Costa said: “He has shown his quality in the best leagues in the world and he has the speed and talent our team needs.

“He has joined us on our pre-season training and we are sure that he will be one of the key cogs in the Mumbai City FC wheel in the upcoming season.”

–IANS

pur/bg