Mumbai girl wins ‘Doodle for Google 2018’ contest

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Google on Wednesday declared 13-year-old Pingla Rahul More from Mumbai the national winner of its “Doodle for Google” competition where art-loving students brought their imaginations to life for the search engine giant’s logo.

Over 75,000 contestants participated in the contest from around the country and displayed doodles in response to this year’s theme of “What inspires me”.

More, an 8th Standard student of J.B. Vachha High School, Mumbai, won among the five age-group finalists with her Doodle “Galaxy, Space Exploration”.

The winning Doodle was featured on the search engine giant’s homepage on November 14 to celebrate Children’s Day and reflects the artistic merit, creativity and expression of the theme.

The other winners who transformed the “Google” logo with their doodles were “3 Wise Monkeys”, “Farmers”, “My Desk”, “My Inspiration” and “Animals Inspire Me”.

Earlier this year, Google announced that the national winner of “Doodle for Google” would get a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school, as well as a trip to the Google office in India, among other prizes.

The competition was divided in five age groups, for students from classes 1 to 10.

“It is heartening to see how these young kids expressed their unique inspiration and powerful stories with incredible creativity in such colourful Doodles. Our heartiest congratulations to all the winners and participants,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

The online voting for the top contestants began late in October and continued till November 6.

The first edition of “Doodle 4 Google India” was held in 2009 and the theme was “My India”.

