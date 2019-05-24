Mumbai medico suicide: 3 sent to judicial custody

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The Mumbai Court on Friday sent to judicial custody three women doctors – arrested for abetting the suicide of medico Payal Tadvi – till June 10.

The three – Bhakti Meher, Hema Ahuja and Ankita Khandelwal – were produced before the court after their three-day police remand ended, said lawyer Nitin Satpute.

The development came a day after the Mumbai Police handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch as the family raised apprehensions that Payal Tadvi may have been murdered in view of injury marks on her body, as revealed in the preliminary autopsy report.

A Second Year Post-Graduate student of Gynaecology, Tadvi, 26, was found hanging in her hostel room on May 22 at the government-run BYL Nair Hospital.

Following the incident, the three doctors were charged with various sections of Atrocities Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and IPC.

–IANS

qn/mr