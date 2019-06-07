Mumbai Metro celebrates 5th anniversary of ‘zero accident’ service

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) The Reliance Infratructure-promoted Mumbai Metro One celebrates completion of a milestone five years of accident-free service to Mumbaikars, an official said here on Friday.

Since its inauguration on June 8, 2014, the Mumbai Metro has clocked 99.9 per cent on-time performance and train availability to complete a staggering 6.17 lakh trips.

It has also notched a record of ‘zero-accident’ and ‘no fatality’ as it transported over 540 million commuters – or around equal to 40 times Mumbai population – on the crucial Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar sector, said an official spokesperson.

Entering the MRTS space largely managed by public sector organisations, the RInfra’s Mumbai Metro One has already proved to be a case study in the industry with unwavering focus on operational efficiency, technological innovations and customer-centricity.

The line connects Versova in the west to Ghatkopar in the east via Andheri with a total of 12 stations on the 11.4 kms long route, slashing the commute time by road between Versova-Ghatkopar from over 90 minutes earlier to barely 20 minutes now, according to the spokesperson.

Being Mumbai’s first Metro railway project, it has successfully imbibed the metro culture among commuters and educated the people on the working of a metro system.

“We appreciate the overwhelming affection provided to us by Mumbaikars who helped us become a lifeline in this belt. We shall continue to serve the city with the same dedication for the next 24 years of the remaining concession period,” said the spokesperson.

