Mumbai music festival to see performances by major Indian bands

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Two noted Indian music bands — Euphoria and Rakesh and Friends — will perform at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) here on Friday and Saturday.

The performances will be a part of the music festival “One World Many Musics: Celebrating Artistic Plurality”, which is currently in its ninth edition.

It will feature Rakesh and Friends, led by renowned flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, which will present a blend of Indian and international instruments to create a new and exciting soundscape, the NCPA said in a statement.

The ensemble features Gino Banks on the drums, Satyajit Talwalkar on the tabla, Sheldon D’Silva on the bass guitar, Sanjoy Das on the guitar along with vocalist and keyboard player Sangeet Haldipur.

On day two, Euphoria, the Delhi-based Hindi rock band led by singer, songwriter and composer Palash Sen, will present original songs from their popular albums “Dhoom Pichak Dhoom” and “Halla Bol” — based on themes ranging from love, longing, life, fun and relationships.

The two-day festival aims to bring to the audience “an eclectic mix of musical forms” and offers to transcend cultural boundaries often associated with music.

Tickets for the festival can be bought online at www.bookmyshow.com, starting from Rs 400.

–IANS

