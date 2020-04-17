Mumbai notches 5 Covid-19 deaths, 77 new cases

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Mumbai recorded 5 deaths and 77 new Covid-19 positive cases even as the number of cases in Dharavi jumped to 101, officials said here on Friday.

The victims include 4 males including two with diabetes and hypertension and a 56-year old woman with high blood pressure issues.

Dharavi continued to cause concern with 15 new cases, pushing up the total cases up to 101 with 10 Covid-19 deaths so far.

On the positive side, 37 fully cured patients were sent home today, taking the total to 239 so far, including a six-month old infant boy and an 83-year-old grandmother.

The police and civic health authorities have appealed to the people to remain indoors and maintain social distancing when they step out to replenish essential food stocks.–IANS

