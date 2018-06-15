Mumbai police use ‘Dhadak’ dialogue to promote road safety

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Mumbai police is taking the Bollywood route — a dialogue from the forthcoming film “Dhadak” — to convey a road safety message to travellers.

A post from the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai police on Friday, featured a still from the trailer of the film, with the dialogue “Kya naatak kar raha hai, mujhe dekh kyun nahi raha” superimposed on it.

It was captioned: “Don’t underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship. Traffic signal matters.”

The tweet impressed a number of followers on the micro-blogging website.

While one user wrote: “Mumbai police’s creativity at its best”, another wrote: “Brilliant. Whoever handling your SM handle… hats off”.

“Dhadak”, an adaptation of Marathi film “Sairat”, is slated to release on July 20. It will mark the Bollywood debut of Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s step brother Ishaan Khatter.

–IANS

