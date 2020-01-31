Mumbai serial molester nabbed, granted bail

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Mumbai Railway Police has arrested a man who is accused of molesting several women on the Matunga Railway bridge, officials said.

However, in the absence of a complaint by any of the victims against him, he secured a bail at a city court this week.

According to police, the lewd acts of the accused — Raziur Habibul Khan, 37, included sneaking up on lone women commuters passing on the Matunga bridge, groping and kissing them before running away.

The police came to know of these incidents on February 3 when Habibul Khan was booked for a pickpocketing case.

It was only after scanning the CCTV footage of the bridge that the police found his involvement in the molestation incidents as no victim has come forward to lodge a complaint.

Reported to be a carpenter living in Antop Hill, the sex-pest hails from Uttar Pradesh and now police plan to launch chapter proceedings against him.

