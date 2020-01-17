Mumbai to go 24×7 from midnight Jan 26-27

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the much-anticipated proposal to kickstart ‘Mumbai 24×7’ from the midnight of January 26-27, Cabinet ministers Anil Deshmukh and Aditya Thackeray announced here.

Addressing a joint press conference, the two ministers said that the programme to let establishments be always open will be implemented in designated malls, mills and multiplexes around the city in consultation with the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

“These complexes which have parking, security, CCTVs, licenced establishments, and are away from residential localities will be permitted the option of 24×7 operations,” said Aditya Thackeray.

Deshmukh said that besides the mills and malls in south-central Mumbai, places like Bandra Kurla Complex and certain other locations in the maximum city will be included in the first phase.

Hoteliers and other businesses have welcomed the move and demanded that it should be permitted all over Mumbai since it’s a “city that never sleeps”.

–IANS

qn/bc