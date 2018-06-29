Mumbai’s famed Victorian Gothic and Art Deco on Unesco Heritage list

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) The famed Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of south Mumbai have been named as the latest entrants to the coveted World Heritage Sites list, said an announcement by Unesco on Saturday.

The decision came at the ongoing 42nd session of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s World Heritage Committee currently underway in Bahrain till July 4.

“Just inscribed as @UNESCO #World Heritage Site: Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, India. Congratulations,” said a UNESCO tweet a short while ago.

Maharashtra government had first submitted its formal nomination proposal for the Unesco honour in 2012 for the ‘Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai’ but it was edged out by other major Indian landmarks.

