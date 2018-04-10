Munjals, Burmans propose to invest Rs 1,250 cr in Fortis Healthcare

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) Hero Enterprise promoted by Sunil Munjal and the Burman family on Thursday offered to invest Rs 1,250 crore directly in Fortis Healthcare, to bail out the cash-strapped company.

The two parties in a joint offer letter to the Board of Fortis Healthcare proposed to infuse the funds.

According to Munjal, the fund infusion “will go beyond addressing the urgent liquidity needs of the company and help the operations stabilise with immediate effect”.

“Our offer is in the best interests of Fortis Healthcare,” Munjal said in the letter.

“In fact, all those connected with the company’s ecosystem, its shareholders, patients, their attendants, the community and public at large, in addition to the lenders, suppliers, doctors, medical and non-medical staff will benefit from it. We are investing in the company and our aim is to create value for all stakeholders.”

–IANS

rv/nir