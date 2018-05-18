Murder case accused kills jail inmate for refusing to obey order

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) A murder case accused killed a fellow undertrial early on Tuesday in Rohini jail here after the latter refused to obey his order, police said.

Deceased Pawan was a resident of Kailash Vihar in west Delhi and was lodged in jail in a theft case.

The Baba Sahab Ambedkar Hospital had informed police around 4 a.m that Pawan was brought dead to hospital from the jail, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

“During investigation, it was found that accused Kishan had ordered Pawan to do something which Pawan refused. An enraged Kishan beat him up and strangled him,” Gupta said.

Kishan is facing trial in a murder case and was jailed in 2013.

“As Kishan is in jail, his production warrant will be obtained from a court to question him,” the officer added.

