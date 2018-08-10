Murder of seers sparks tension in UP town, two policemen suspended

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) Killing of two Hindu seers in Auraiyya of Uttar Pradesh has triggered protests and tension in the district, and two policemen have been put under suspension for dereliction of duty, an official said on Wednesday.

Those suspended are Inspector In-charge of Bidhoona Police Station Akhilesh Mishra and Constable Islam.

The two seers were hacked to death in the Bhayanaknath temple in Kudarkot area of Bidhoona on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday and another was injured after which angry people took to the streets and staged demonstrations on highways.

The twin murders came to light in the morning after which senior police and district officials, including District Magistrate (DM) Shrikant Mishra and Superintendent of Police (SP) Nageshwar Singh rushed to the crime scene to pacify the irate mob.

Forces from several police stations were also rushed to the spot after which the crowds went wild and there was a skirmish between people and the police.

Crowds allege that the two deceased were murdered after they informed the police about cows being taken for slaughtering by some local persons of a community.

A senior official told IANS that a probe has been ordered and the guilty will be brought to book at the earliest. While the two seers — Lajja Ram and Halkeram — were killed, another one — Ram Sharan has been critically wounded.

All the three were found tied to their cots and their bodies attacked with some sharp weapons. Tongue of one of the deceased had also been slit.

A senior police official informed that the situation was tense but under control for now. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

