Murdered widow’s brothers-in-law arrested for killing

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Two brothers-in-law of a minor widow, found murdered here earlier this week have been arrested for her killing, while another relative, who is a juvenile, has been taken into custody, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal told a media conference that the 16-year-old was found unconscious with stab marks on her body on July 16, two months after her husband, Ayushman, committed suicide.

She was immediately shifted to Apollo Hospital where she was declared dead.

The three accused had stabbed her three to four times in front of her grandparents in their house in Badarpur area of south Delhi and fled.

“They were arrested on Friday from the Tughlaqabad area,” the police officer said, adding that they accused the girl, who had eloped with him, of being responsible for his death.

After the death of her husband, she had started living with her parents.

“They said many attempts to persuade her to go back to her husband’s house but she refused.”

Two days prior to her killing, she had gone to her maternal grandparents in Badarpur, where the incident took place.

