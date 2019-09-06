Murray accepts wildcard for Shanghai Masters

Shanghai, Sep 13 (IANS) Former World No.1 Andy Murray has accepted a wild card into the upcoming Shanghai Masters.

The 32-year-old, who had a hip surgery in January, will return to the ATP Tour in Zhuhai, beginning on September 23. Following that, he will participate in the Shanghai Masters scheduled to be held from October 6-13.

“I’m really looking forward to be going back to Shanghai, a tournament I have had success at in the past – the last time I was there was in 2016,” Murray was quoted as saying by the tournament website.

“Thanks to the tournament for a wild card, it’s great to be able to continue my comeback and play more tennis in China. Shanghai is a great city, I feel comfortable there and the fans are always supportive.”

Tournament director Michael Luevano said: “He is incredibly popular with our fans and we are all thrilled to see him back on the courts and heading to Shanghai.

“He has been through a lot physically in recent times so to see him back doing what he loves is very rewarding for everyone in tennis.”

Murray is a four-time finalist and a three-time winner at the Shanghai Masters. He, along with Novak Djokovic, has been in the final more often than any other player.

In 2010, he became the tournament’s youngest champion at the age of 23 years 5 months and two days, that year he defeated Roger Federer in the event’s shortest final – those stats still stand.

