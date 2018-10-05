Muscle injury forces Guedes to withdraw from Portugal squad

Valencia (Spain), Oct 8 (IANS) Valencia football club’s midfielder Gonçalo Guedes has withdrawn from Portugal’s squad for the upcoming friendly against Scotland with a left adductor injury, the La Liga side announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old sustained the injury during Sunday’s La Liga clash with Barcelona, which ended in a 1-1 draw, reports Efe news.

“According to the medical tests carried out on Monday this morning, Gonçalo Guedes presents distension in the left adductor,” Valencia said in a club statement.

“The footballer will start with his recovery process at the Paterna Training Ground, as agreed by the medical services of Valencia CF and the Portuguese Football Federation,” the statement added.

The Spanish club has not mentioned when the player would be ready to get back from his injury.

–IANS

kk/bg