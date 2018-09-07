Musharraf treason trial to be held daily

Islamabad, Sep 10 (IANS) A special court on Monday announced that it will hear a high-treason case against Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf on a daily basis starting from October 9.

A two-judge bench of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Justice Yawar Ali and Sindh High Court Justice Nazar Akbar asked the government to submit a written reply stating whether or not they could ensure the former military chief’s presence in the court, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over the then President’s imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007.

“This is the last time we are adjourning the case as it has to be taken to a logical conclusion,” Justice Ali said.

The bench also asked prosecutor Nasiruddin Khan Nayyar to assist the court in determining whether the accused’s statement can be recorded under Section 342 through video chat and if proceedings could progress in the absence of the accused.

The former Army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the Exit Control List on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show.

A year later, a special court restrained Musharraf’s counsel from presenting his arguments, noting that it could not hear the lawyer of an absconder.

In May 2017, the former President expressed, through a plea, his willingness to face the high treason trial under the Army’s protection and on the assurance from the court that he would be given a safe passage to return to Dubai.

The government had earlier requested the special court to proceed with Musharraf’s trial.

On orders of the apex court, his passport and identity card were also cancelled since he failed to return to the country despite the last chance given to him for the purpose.

