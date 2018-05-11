Music video featuring ‘special children’ spreads love, peace

Kolkata, May 13 (IANS) In a bid to spread the message of peace and love, a Kolkata-based psychologist and a businessman have come up with a music video that features differently-abled children expressing a range of emotions.

The music video, directed by Anindya Chatterjee, depicts special kids as the messengers.

“The kids are away from the world of hatred and they only beget love,” says the lyrics in the video titled “We are Special”.

The video is based on a poem written by businessman Asif Iqbal and features 15 differently-abled children of Kolkata.

Iqbal, for whom writing is a passion, is one of the producers of the video.

“We are trying to spread a message of peace through these special kids who only understand the language of love,” Iqbal told IANS.

According to the writer, his poem questions what people lack in their lives. “Hatred is personified and termed as the root cause of killings, war and the gradual end of humanity.”

“We have not formed an organisation yet. At present, the aim is to make a support group for the families of these children,” said Jyoti Sapre, psychologist and producer of the music video.

The video has got accolades from the Indian Consulate in Dubai where it was watched by around 400 students of The Gulf Modern School.

“It was very easy to work with these kids as they do as you guide them. There were challenges as it was the rainy season. It was difficult to manage them,” said Iqbal.

“We made sure that these kids face no problem because of us. We made all arrangements for the children and their parents,” he added.

