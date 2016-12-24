Muslim man beheaded after interview by media in Myanmar

Nay Pyi Taw, Dec 24 (IANS) A Muslim man in northern Rakhine state of Myanmar was found beheaded after he was interviewed by journalists, State Counsellor Office’s Information Committee said on Saturday.

Dus Mammad, who was found dead on Friday, refuted accusations against security forces for arson attacks, rapes and extrajudicial arrests while answering the questions raised by a group of journalists on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mammad was missing since he came back home after the interview, changed clothes and went out of the village.

Mammad’s body was found on Friday without the head and with two stab wounds on both thighs.

A 13-member group of journalists from local and international media on Monday began a three-day tour to Maungdaw town in northern Rakhine state.

–IANS

py/bg