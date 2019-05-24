Muslim man claims to be Hindu, marries Hindu woman, both missing

Jaipur, May 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Police are hunting for an Imran Bhati who married a Hindu woman after introducing himself as a Kabeer Sharma, claimed a huge dowry and now is missing along with the woman.

A case has been registered in Sikar against Imran Bhati, who it turns out was already married and was a father of three children.

“Bhati introduced himself as an unmarried Brahmin to my daughter, proposed to her and then married her in the presence of his fake parents and fake relatives who too introduced themselves as Brahmins,” the woman’s father told the police.

The marriage was solemnized on May 13 in Jaipur. Earlier, an engagement ceremony was held where the “fake relatives” came sporting tilak on their foreheads.

“They even revealed their ‘gotra’. When I was fully satisfied, I fixed their marriage on May 13,” said the agonized father.

A few days after the wedding, the man sent my daughter back to Sikar demanding Rs 5 lakh as additional dowry. “Somehow I borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from a friend. And then my daughter went missing on May 17. Even the gold kept in our house is missing,” said the father.

When the father went to Jaipur with the wedding pictures, he was stunned to find the reality.

He learnt that the man was not Kabeer Sharma but Imran Bhati who was already married and that he once worked with a motor company.

Police officials who were told the bizarre story on May 25 were equally stunned.

Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh Kapoor said the police had formed a special team to trace the missing man and woman.

The girl’s father said he had only one daughter and hence he gave “a huge dowry” including Rs 11 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh and expensive dresses.

Police officials said the entire plot was masterminded “very smartly”. Even videographers and photographers were chosen by the “groom”.

However, the girl’s family had a few pictures on their mobiles showing the marriage being conducted in line with Hindu rituals.

