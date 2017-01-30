Muslim preacher in Nigeria with 130 wives dies

Abuja, Jan 31 (IANS) A former Muslim preacher, who rose to fame in Nigeria for marrying more than 100 women, has died at the age of 93, media reports said.

Mohammed Bello Abubakar died from an unknown illness on Saturday in Bida of Niger State and large crowds turned out for his funeral on Sunday, Daily Mail reported.

His personal assistant, Mutairu Salawudeen Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) his employer had died at home “following a brief illness”.

Abubakar became a controversial figure for his unusual interpretation of the Koran — that a man could take as many wives as he was able to comfortably accommodate.

“Baba (Abubakar) told us that his time was up; he personally told me that he had completed his divine assignment and was ready to meet his creator.”

In 2008 he faced criticism from other Muslim preachers who demanded that he must divorce 82 of his 86 wives within 48 hours. But Abubakar said that it was his ‘divine’ mission to keep marrying.

Of the 130 wives he has wed, some are believed to be pregnant. He already has 203 children.

