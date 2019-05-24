Muslim worshipper injured in UK hit-and-run

London, May 30 (IANS) A Muslim worshipper was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash after coming out of a mosque in the UK city of Leicester, the media reported on Thursday.

The man, in his 40s, had left Masjid At-Taqwa mosque when he was struck, the BBC reported.

The mosque said he had been hit by a car after participating in Taraweeh – prayers made during the month of Ramadan.

Leicestershire Police said the man was in a stable condition and it was not treating the crash as terror-related.

A bid to track down the car, which “failed to stop at the scene”, is ongoing, police added.

–IANS

ksk/soni/