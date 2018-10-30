Must have costume jewellery for every occasion

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) For centuries, jewellery has been an essential element for women to enhance their demure looks, and to make a statement. Even though trends keep changing, there are some timeless pieces that never go out of style.

Karishma Mehra, founder of fashion jewellery brand Joolry and Surabhi Didwania, founder of silver jewellery brand Motifs lend few tips that every girl or woman must keep in mind while curating her jewellery wardrobe.

Both the designers are known to dress some of the finest talents in the fashion industry: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to name a few.

Here are some of their tips:

* Hoop earrings: A pair of versatile hoops in your armoury ensures that even on a casual jeans-and-T-shirt kind-of-a-day, you can take your outfit a notch up with your jewellery.

* Layering necklaces: It’s almost impossible to go wrong with styling layered necklaces on any look, be it indian or western. For instance, a long beaded chain in layers, stacked around the neck can make a bold statement while layering dainty chains with pendants on plain t-shirts can give a more subtle and relaxed vibe to the outfit. To maximize the attention to your accessory, opt for bigger pendants. Also, if you prefer to add an oomph factor to your ensemble, choose a statement necklace.

* Statement choker: If you’re a minimalist at heart, this is the only accessory you’ll ever need! Forgo the other jewellery to avoid any distraction. Also, try and wear an open neckline while pairing up your choker; it could be a V-neck or an off-shoulder silhouette. This helps to draw major focus on the jewellery.

* Cocktail rings: Both bold and beautiful, a cocktail ring comes in all manner of shapes, sizes, colour of stones and designs, but it is always a conversation starter. It can be effectively used to communicate by the mere use of your hands.

* Earrings that frame your face: Whether you prefer studs or danglers everyday, earrings have a big impact on your outfit as they are in the line-of-vision of your direct company. They maybe relatively small, but they should compliment your face structure as they can make or break an outfit. For example, an oval face can pull off a round stud, but a round face should try and avoid this style and go for a longer, drop earring which would help sculpt the face efficiently.

–IANS

nv/sed