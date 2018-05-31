Must-have jewellery pieces for ethnic wear lovers

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Your closet may have dozens of jeans and plenty of ethnic wear, but it is important to pair the right set of jewellery according to the attire. Wear choker necklaces with deep necklines, arsi rings as statement pieces of jewellery, suggest experts.

Garima Singh, Co-founder and CEO at blingvine.com, and jewellery designer Pooja Juneja, have listed the different kinds of ethnic jewellery that you should invest in and how to wear them:

* Choker necklaces have always been a significant necklace style for ethnic Indian jewellery. You can team them up with strapless necklines, deep neck blouses with lehengas.

* Pearl necklaces look spectacular when harmonised with traditional Indian wear. Lustrous sea pearls when stringed with uncut diamonds, kundan work, gold and emeralds, look classy. They can be paired with saris either to look dressed up or dressed down.

* Beautiful headpieces known as maang tikka are one of the most attractive characteristics of the Indian traditional look. They can be paired with saris, lehangas for a stunning look. Wear a simple one if your attire is grand but a heavy, flashy one if your attire is simple.

The different maang tikkas available include small pendant, paasa, matha patti or borla.

* If you are not a watch person, then bangles, kadas and bracelets are your things to flaunt around wrist. You can go classy and elegant by choosing gold or glass bangles, royal by adorning kadas or cuffs or or pick up a chunky fashion bracelet bejewelled with semi-precious stones.

* Don’t forget to buy a haath phool, which could be a modern, simple piece or an elaborate one. If you are wearing bangles then skip the ornament as this is more of a statement piece.

* Jhumkas take you back to the roots as they are a part of the temple jewellery. Another most essential part of any Indian wear is earrings. There are a lot of varieties of earrings and jhumkas, which can also be teamed with western wear. A simple T-shirt and jeans can look different when paired with a small jhumka.

–IANS

