Must strengthen India-Bangladesh economic ties for NE’s growth: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, April 4 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday underscored the need to further strengthen economic ties between India-Bangladesh to facilitate economic growth in the northeastern states.

“More discussion is required including with all Chief Ministers of the northeastern states especially while discussing about Act East and Act South policy as the idea is to develop a strong mechanism in the long run.

“We both are interest in having economic benefits by having proper trade and economic relationship with Bangladesh but at the same time we should be able to protect our land and our people,” Sangma told journalists here.

“Trade should happen, and in term of tourism, tourists from Bangladesh are closer to the hill station, Shillong. We have to take advantage of that, but we have to also take care of the challenge of illegal immigration,” he added.

Sangma also exhorted on the need of his counterparts from the northeastern states to come together to thrash on an idea of implementing a work permit for workers from other countries to address the major challenges of illegal immigration in the region, including for Meghalaya.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj had assured Sangma that the central government would discussed and examined his proposal to issue work permit to Bangladeshi nationals to address the challenge of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the region.

Noting that the implementation of “Act East Policy” by referring to Bangladesh which is proximity to Meghalaya, would benefit the northeast and boost trade relationship with neighbouring countries, Sangma said, “In the whole context of Act East Policy, it is Act South for Meghalaya. When we discussed about Act East Policy, I mentioned to the external affairs minister that Meghalaya shares 443 km border with Bangladesh and our government is very keen on Act South Policy.”

Sangma also said that during his meeting with Sushma Swaraj, the issue of linking a road straight from Calcutta to Guwahati instead of going through the “chicken neck” area was discussed as it reduced the 1,000 km distance to 700 km.

“We have proposed of setting up more border haats along the international borders and economic relationship between India and Bangladesh should go up besides promoting trade between the people residing across the hinterland,” he added.

–IANS

rrk/vd