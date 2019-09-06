Muzaffarpur case: SC orders girls’ return to families

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered eight girls, who are victims of sexual assault in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, to be restored to their families.

A bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana also ordered the Bihar government to process the compensation/ entitlement as per the process, and also that the government should take care of the overall aid for the victims — medical, educational, financial and development.

The apex court order comes after the Tata Institute for Social Sciences (TISS) project ‘Koshish’ submitted a report on the restoration of the girls to their families. A total of 44 girls were victims in the shelter home abuse case, which is currently being probed by the CBI.

–IANS

ss/kr