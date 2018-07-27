Muzaffarpur horror: Fresh case against main accused

Patna, July 31 (IANS) Police have filed a fresh case against the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home, Brajesh Thakur, after 11 women were reported missing from another of his shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

An FIR was filed against Thakur’s NGO Sewa Sankalp Va Vikas Samiti on a complaint by Dinesh Kumar Sharma, an official of Social Welfare Department, late on Monday night, police said.

Thakur is in jail and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case in which minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted in Balika Grih, a short-stay girls’ shelter home, also run by Thakur in Muzaffarpur.

In his complaint, Sharma said 11 women had gone missing from another shelter home run by Thakur. “There is no trace of these women and the NGO that manages it is totally silent over it,” Sharma said.

The CBI on Sunday took over the shelter home rape case after a recommendation by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who described it as “a heinous crime.”

–IANS

ik/prs/sed