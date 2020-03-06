Muzamil Ibrahim took up ‘Special Ops’ because of Neeraj Pandey

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Model-turned-actor Muzamil Ibrahim finds Neeraj Pandey the “most prolific director”, and that is the reason he took up the filmmaker’s new web series “Special Ops”.

“He’s the most prolific director and the person you can work with as an actor,” said the 33-year-old actor.

“I took up ‘Special Ops’ because of the fact that Neeraj Pandey was directing it. Have been wanting to work with him ever since I was a kid. I remember during my modelling days, I walked to his office for work after watching his film ‘A Wednesday’. He found me too young and told me to come back when I’m older,” he added.

“Special Ops” revolves around terrorism and how five professionals come together to combat the mastermind behind this evil. Since the show has a lot of action, Muzamil trained himself before the shoot began.

“I used to do martial arts and parkour at Juhu beach. Self-learning it from YouTube videos, my partner in crime was Taiyabh who drove a rickshaw and Guru who used to work as a mechanic. Taiyab is a stuntman now,” said the “Dhokha” actor.

–IANS

