Muzzafarpur case: CBI asked to file report on June 3

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday directed the CBI to complete its probe in the Muzzafarpur shelter home rape-cum-murder case and file a status report before the court’s vacation bench on June 3.

Nivedita Jha, who had moved the apex court, accused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of avoiding crucial leads to shield the perpetrators.

During the hearing, Jha’s counsel alleged that the CBI deliberately reduced the pace of the investigation. “It’s been three months since the commencement of the trial, but the CBI is yet to establish clarity.”

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the petitioner: “What is the order you are looking for in the light of the CBI’s reply in the court?”

The CBI’s counsel said that during investigation, the agency found that 11 girls were probably murdered and 35 children had the same name.

The agency last week told the apex court through an affidavit that it was probing the main accused Brajesh Thakur and had made a headway into the alleged murders from a child rescued from the shelter home.

“From the statement of victims recorded by investigation officers (IOs) and NIMHANS team, names of 11 girls, who were said to be allegedly murdered by the accused Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices have emerged,” the CBI said in the affidavit.

“The physical existence of these girls and their location were verified and duly reported to the apex court in a status report,” the CBI said.

One accused, Guddu Patel, led the CBI to a “particular spot in a burial ground… A bundle of bones was recovered after excavation”, the agency told the bench.

“The alleged murder cropped up during the examination of victims… The Master Register maintained at Balika Grih is being scrutinized to locate the dead bodies, conduct field-level verification as to existence of the girls alleged to be murdered.”

Stating that the investigation was in progress, the agency denied the accusations that allegations of murder have not been looked into.

The CBI said that it will soon file a supplementary chargesheet.

