MX Player top entertainment app in India in 2019: Report

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Video streaming platform MX Player emerged as the top entertainment app in India in 2019, a new report has said.

According to the FICCI 2020 report on India’s media and entertainment sector, titled ‘The Era of Consumer A.R.T’, the ranking was based on apps classified under entertainment categories on iOS and Google Play.

Launched in February 2019, MX Player has dominated the market in terms of monthly active users, ahead of Hotstar, Tik Tok and BookMyShow, among others.

“We’re a young brand and I’m delighted that in this short time, we’ve emerged as the #1 entertainment app of 2019 in India,” Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player, said in a statement.

“Our scale and penetration remain unparalleled and our aim is to keep innovating and experimenting with genres, stories, languages, characters to be able to cater to every palette and enhancing our product,” Bedi added.

According to the report, total downloads among monitoring and evaluation categories grew seven per cent while total sessions grew across all monitoring and evaluation app categories with entertainment growing by 31 per cent, music by 81 per cent and news and magazines by 40 per cent.

Currently, MX Player has 280 million monthly active users globally and 175 million in India.

