My body, my rules: Fatima hits back at troll

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh gave a befitting reply to a social media user who commented on the “Dangal” actress’ dressing style, saying it’s “my body”.

Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing a pair of trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake.

While many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, there was one netizen who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion – Islam.

After reading the comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote: “Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules).”

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in “Bhoot Police”, which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan.

