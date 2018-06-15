My dad, my superhero: Bollywood celebs share Father’s Day musings

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Father’s Day on Sunday led Bollywood’s celebrity brigade to share emotional notes on their father and fatherhood too.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit to Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon — here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Shah Rukh shared a photo of a card which read “You’re the best papa in the world”. He captioned it: “Notwithstanding that the kids had no other option and yeah I admit maybe there is just a hint of a bias here… This kinda completes a father’s life.”

Madhuri Dixit: Thank you for being there at every step of my life, Dad. You have always been my inspiration and a pillar of strength. You truly are the best. I miss you. I’m so grateful that my boys have an amazing father just like you. I wish a very Happy Father’s Day to all Super Dads out there.

Akshay Kumar: Help! It’s Father’s Day and the little one asks “Dad, can I have a pet?” My fatherly love taking over, “Of course Beta what would you like?” She, “Dad, can you get me a unicorn with wings”. Any suggestions?

Arjun Kapoor: My father has always thought a lot about others, how to help them, how to make things better for them, for his people, his friends, his family and his enemies even. In all these years, I have tried to make him realise it’s time to become selfish and think of yourself first but he’s a king, my father. He can never change his impulse to help and be there for others. Happy Father’s Day to the most selfless man I know. I’m proud to be your son.

Genelia Deshmukh: Happy Father’s Day Baba… Always going to hold your hand because that’s “our safe place” and that’s our strength.

Sonu Sood: Some bonds can’t be put in words. For me everyday is Father’s Day. Today I miss you more Papa. Life will never be the same without you.

Kriti Sanon: They are unwavering in their support; steadfast in their love. And they also never miss a chance to crack a bad joke. That’s why we love you dads. Happy Father’s Day.

Sunny Deol: Because of my father, we are what we are today. Love you Papa.

Rahul Dev: To all those committed fathers out there and their children, enjoy each other, celebrate life.

Raveena Tandon: Always Daddy’s girl. Great childhoods are made possible because of great dads (and moms). Am lucky for mine 🙂 Happy Father’s Dad! My Daddy Bestest.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy Father’s Day Baba…. so much left to do, to be said.

Vicky Kaushal: Happy Father’s Day Dad!

Celina Jaitly: This is our first Father’s Day without papa. It’s heartbreaking because even ma has gone. I pray for his soul, I pray he guides us, I pray for all those who have lost their beloved fathers… miss you daddy.

Gul Panag: Happy Father’s Day to the best father. He has always taught by example. He has set very high standards of integrity, honestly and propriety for Sherbir and me to follow. And fitness too! He is still the smartest, most well read man I’ve come across. A true role model.

Amruta Khanvilkar: Here’s to all the super heroes. Thank you for being there.

Jackky Bhagnani: My ‘bade miyan’ has always been by my side no matter what! Our father-son partnership has forever been the best. Whatever I’m today I owe to you, Papa! After all I am a chip off the old block. My daddy strongest.

Chitrangda Singh: We somehow always end up telling our mothers more than we do to our dad… For all the times it’s left unsaid, love you pa.

Neena Gupta: Happy father’s day my dad who stood by me like a rock in my most difficult times love you miss you.

–IANS

rb/mr