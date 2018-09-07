My door’s always open: Geoffrey Wright on working with Russell Crowe again

Melbourne, Sep 8 (IANS) “Romper Stomper” director Geoffrey Wright says he would like to work with his film’s actor Russell Crowe again, but feels there’s not much of a chance.

Asked whether he sees himself collaborating with Crowe once again, Wright told IANS here: “Look, I would like to, but I think he’s in his own space, and he’s a filmmaker too. I don’t think there’s much of a chance of that happening, but my door is always open.”

Crowe has cemented his space in Hollywood with films like “A Beautiful Mind”, “American Gangster”, “Robin Hood”, “Les Miserables”, “Man of Steel”, “Noah” and “Gladiator”. He turned director with “The Water Diviner” in 2015.

Wright feels it is always difficult for actors to approach directing.

“Because all of a sudden, you have got to think of a lot of things and moving parts, but I thought he made a good first major movie, and not all actors make the transition or last in that business. Mel Gibson made the transition and I think he is especially interesting.

“He has got a vision. Actors sometimes forget that you have got to have the vision, and it’s not just about the spoken word or performance,” added the filmmaker, who was a jury member at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last month.

