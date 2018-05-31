My dream was to play football professionally: Michael Sheen

Los Angeles, June 3 (IANS) Michael Sheen would have been a footballer if he did not become an actor.

“When I was younger, my dream was to play football professionally, but I doubt I would ever have made it to the top tier. Even if I had, my career would have finished while I was still a young man. Even though acting can be just as precarious, I like to think my career could go on for as long as I wanted it to,” Sheen told Radio Times magazine.

The “Passengers” star loves how football can bring people together anywhere in the world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Wherever I’ve gone in the world, football brings people together. It’s like an international language. Soccer Aid is what led me to working closely with Unicef, so I’ll always be grateful for that. I’ve just travelled to Bangladesh to see how Unicef is helping there. Even in the refugee camp I visited, we managed to organise a football match, which goes to show what an important role football can play in helping people,” he said.

