My faith in optimism has increased: Inaamulhaq on DCSAFF award

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Inaamulhaq, who won the Best Actor Award for the film ‘Nakkash’ at the DC South Asian Film Festival (DCSAFF) in Washington, said that the award made him more optimistic and “dare to dream”.

The actor, who has gained recognition with his performance in films like “Airlift”, “Jolly LLB 2” among others, received the award on Monday at the festival.

Expressing his joy at winning the award, Inaamulhaq said in a statement: “This news is like a breath of fresh air. How would you feel when you are lost to view and are waiting for your lifetime dream to come true, and you hear this news, your first film as a protagonist, first festival and the Best Actor Award. My faith in optimism has increased and this has motivated me more to dare to dream.”

“Gratitude for everyone, especially for the makers of ‘Nakkash’ who believed in me. Looking forward to many such achievements for the film,” he added.

Earlier this year the first look poster of “Nakkash” was unveiled at the India pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

The film is directed by Zaigham Imam who believes “‘Nakkash’ is not just a sensitive film but also reflects India’s art and culture in many ways. The fine colours of Hindu-Muslim relationship and their social dynamics have not yet been seen by the audience.”

Imam says the film will not preach but would force people to re-think and put prejudice aside.

