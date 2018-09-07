My family received death threats after Salah incident: Ramos

London, Sep 9 (IANS) Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed that his family received “death threats” in the aftermath of the Champions League final against Liverpool where he fouled Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Ramos, 32, was jeered throughout Spain’s 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in a UEFA Nations League game.

In the Champions League final, which Real won 3-1 in May to claim their third successive crown, Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury midway through the first half following a challenge by Ramos.

“One tries to evade (the boos). In the end you feel it, but I stay out of everything. It doesn’t affect my game,” Ramos was quoted as saying by ESPNFC on Saturday.

“I would have liked another reception because people only remember the action of the final, and nobody remembers the death threats that my family and my children received.

“It is a very sensitive issue that people maybe take as a joke about and (that’s why they) whistle in a great stadium like this. My conscience is very clear. I already explained (what happened), and I do not have to give more explanations.”

Ramos has time and again denied trying to intentionally hurt Salah.

“You never expect a reception that is not good because, as I said the other day, if these [English] fans have something good, it is that they have always been with the great players. It has not been like that, but I am very calm, with my conscience very clear in that aspect.

“As I said before, I have never tried to hurt a colleague. There are people who may have misunderstood it, but these are football things. It will not change anything in my game or in me.”

Meanwhile, he was effusive in his praise for Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea who made a string of saves to keep England and especially Marcus Rashford at bay.

“He is a great goalkeeper. We have always said it,” Ramos said. “The big games are those that mark the great players. After a World Cup with many doubts, he deserved (a performance such as this).

“He is a great goalkeeper, and today he has (had) a great game, he has made some interventions that have marked the result of the game. Hopefully it is also a beginning, and that will help him to gain confidence because he is a key player for us,” Ramos added.

